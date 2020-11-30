OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed Monday when she became caught in crossfire on I-170 near Olive, police said.
Police say they received reports of shots being fired between two cars along the highway around 3:00 p.m. By the time officers got to the scene, the two cars with occupants who were believed to be firing shots at each other were gone.
A dark-colored SUV was in southbound lanes of the highway with bullet holes seen in the passenger-side window. A 46-year-old woman inside was wounded and taken to a hospital where she later died. The Major Case Squad, who took over the investigation Monday night, has not yet identified the victim.
Police are asking anyone who traveled on the stretch of I-170 from Page to Highway 40 around 3:00 p.m. who may have noticed anything to contact detectives at 314-645-3000.
The southbound lanes were closed for several hours and traffic was backed up nearly to Interstate 70. The highway reopened Monday evening.
