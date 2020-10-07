ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died after an overnight crash in north St. Louis.
Police said a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling north in the 7900 block of North Broadway when it collided with a white Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to make a U-turn. The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A female passenger inside of the white car was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Six other people, including a 1-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
