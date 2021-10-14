JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman died and four other people were injured when an SUV overturned in Jennings early Thursday morning.
Five people were inside of the Chevrolet Suburban when it hit a utility pole and overturned on Jennings Station Road at Brookfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A man, teenager and infant were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Accident reconstruction is investigating the crash.
