The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Jennings Station near Halls Ferry. A vehicle at the crash scene was on its roof when News 4 arrived at the scene.

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman died and four other people were injured when an SUV overturned in Jennings early Thursday morning.

Five people were inside of the Chevrolet Suburban when it hit a utility pole and overturned on Jennings Station Road at Brookfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.  A man, teenager and infant were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Accident reconstruction is investigating the crash.

