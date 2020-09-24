ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed when the car she was driving in was crashed into early Thursday morning in North County.
St. Louis County police said a Nissan Sentra was speeding in the right lane on westbound Interstate 270 when it crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was changing lanes near the Washington-Elizabeth exit. The crash happened before 3 a.m.
The driver of the Sentra and three adults in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fourth passenger in the Sonata, a woman, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Lanes of the interstate were closed while investigators were on scene. They reopened around 8 a.m.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.
