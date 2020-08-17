DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash in downtown St. Louis left a woman dead and three others injured.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Washington and 10th Street. Witnesses told News 4 a dark colored car sped through a red light before the crash.
One woman died at the scene and three people were taken to a local hospital.
The roadway is currently shut down at this time. Accident reconstruction was called to investigate.
