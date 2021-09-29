WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An early Wednesday morning crash in Washington County left a 36-year-old woman dead and two others injured.
A Honda CRV was heading down Highway 8 west of Edgehill Road when the driver missed a curve. The CRV crossed into the opposite lanes, hitting the front of a Dodge Durango.
A passenger, 36-year-old Ashley Emily, of Potosi, was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived. A 15-year-old boy inside the car and the 33-year-old driver of the Durango were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.