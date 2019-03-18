ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was kidnapped, robbed, and shot just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to police the victim, 35, was standing outside waiting for friends when a car pulled up with a man and a woman inside. It is unclear from the police report where the incident started.
Someone in the car asked for directions, and when the woman approached the car to help, the man in the passenger seat opened the door and pulled her into the car.
The woman’s boyfriend was nearby and ran to the car, managing to get in before the driver pulled away.
The female driver took them to the 3200 block of Compton where the man attempted to rob the victim and her boyfriend.
He reportedly shot the woman in the leg and stole her iPhone.
It is unclear how the woman and her boyfriend escaped the vehicle.
Police are searching for the two suspects. The man is described as 30-35 years old, 5’5-5’7 and 130 pounds, with short hair and a dark complexion.
The female driver was described as having long dreadlocks with gold beads.
The car was described as a black, newer model sedan.
