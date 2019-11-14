LEIMERT PARK, Ca. (CNN) -- A California woman was heard screaming for help on a Ring doorbell Tuesday night.
In the video, the owners of the doorbell went outside to check out what was going on and then watched as a white hatchback appeared to drive off with the screaming woman.
A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous heard the commotion.
"It was a little scary. It was kind of like if he was like attacking her and she was trying to like, get out of his car, but he wouldn't let her," they said.
LAPD officers were seen going door to door on third avenue near Obama Boulevard, checking for more Ring doorbell video.
An officer said they don't know yet if this was a domestic dispute or something else.
The neighbor heard a woman and man arguing.
"The guy was telling her something like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I told you I was sorry' and she just kept screaming for help and then that's when he kind of just took her and just drove off."
Many neighbors are just now hearing about this incident, wondering if the woman lives on the street.
"The car that she was in and never seen before we don't know who she was, if she was in the neighborhood, if someone was visiting her, we're not sure."
Police have not announced any arrests or if an abduction actually occurred.
