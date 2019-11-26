ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was pistol-whipped and robbed Monday afternoon in St. Louis.
Police found the woman in the 5800 block of Roosevelt around 2 p.m. She reportedly had minor lacerations and bruising on her face and head.
The 23-year-old told police she was walking in the area when two women got out of a blue sedan and started punching and kicking her. One of the suspects allegedly hit the woman in the head with a gun.
The suspects stole money from the victim before leaving the area in the blue sedan.
The victim refused medical treatment, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
