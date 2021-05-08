NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and badly beaten in north St. Louis Friday night.
The shooting happened at a vacant building in the 1900 block of Coleman just before 10:30 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police said the woman jumped out the window after being shot multiple times. She was badly beaten and had blunt force trauma to her face.
She was taken to the local hospital. No additional information has been released.
