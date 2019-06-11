ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -A St. Louis woman is warning others to be vigilant and check their surroundings after two men attacked her and stole her car.
The attacked happened Sunday night on McPherson Avenue in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood near Forest Park.
Sharon Harter says she had just gotten home from a Blues watch party around 11:30 and was putting the keys in the door when the men came up from behind her.
“One guy, he comes behind me and grabs me and covers my mouth and says, 'Give me the code to your phone,' while the other guy takes my keys, my phone, my purse,” said Harter.
She says the men then started pulling her down the stairs off the porch and into the street.
“That’s when I noticed he had a gun in his hand and right when I saw it, he just slammed me right on the ground and then jumped in my car and took off,” said Harter.
She walked away with only a few scrapes and bruises. She says the attackers, who she believes are in their 20s, got spooked and took off without hurting her even more.
She thinks the men were hiding in the bushes waiting for someone like her to come home.
“I didn’t see them at all. They just literally appeared,” said Harter.
She was able to use the ‘Find my Iphone’ app to track her stolen phone to East St. Louis within 20 minutes of them taking off in her car.
Police are still looking for the attackers and her belongings.
“Something like that has never happened to me like that before. Not even close,” said Harter.
She believes she was vigilant before the attack, though she now warns others to check their surroundings, especially if you’re coming home late at night and you’re by yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.