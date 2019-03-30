CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is facing second-degree murder charges Saturday after a man in his 40s was struck and killed in a Chesterfield Valley parking lot.
Chesterfield police said Kathryn Marsh driving a black Dodge Ram ran over the man, later identified as Matthew Baker in a parking lot near Babbo's Spaghetteria on Chesterfield Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told News 4 Baker and Marsh were arguing in the parking lot before the incident happened.
Police said Marsh was cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation.
After a thorough investigation police determined Marsh intentionally hit Baker intending to cause serious injury.
Marsh is being held on a $500,000 bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center.
