ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman intentionally hit a man with a car in downtown St. Louis overnight, according to police.
Authorities said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 4th and Poplar.
The man sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to the hospital, police said.
No other information has been released.
