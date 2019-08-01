ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was injured when shots were fired at a North City home while children were inside overnight.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a suspect fired bullets at the home in the 5000 block of Wren, police said.
A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Neither of the children were injured.
No other information has been released.
