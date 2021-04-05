ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 Sunday night.
The woman said she was the passenger of a vehicle that was driving down the interstate near W. Florissant when she heard several gunshots around 9:15 p.m. The 50-year-old said she felt pain in her torso and was driven home, where she then contacted police.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
No other information has been made available.
