ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
The woman was shot in the arm during a suspected domestic altercation in the 2200 block of Outlook Drive just before 11 p.m., St. Louis County police told News 4. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A suspect is not currently in custody. No other information has been released.
