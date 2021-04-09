ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was injured after a tree fell on her car in Forest Park Friday afternoon.
A huge tree uprooted at the park before 6 p.m. and city fire officials said a woman was on foot near the area when the tree fell. The woman was hit by branches and seriously injured.
