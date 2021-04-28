One woman is injured after being shot on the interstate, police said.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound ramp of Interstate 170 onto westbound 270 was closed for hours following a shooting on the highway. 

According to police, a woman was shot following a road rage incident after 4:40 p.m. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening. The suspected shooter is in custody. 

