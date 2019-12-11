ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was injured after a car left a traffic stop and crashed in St. Louis Wednesday morning.
Around 10:45 a.m., a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near the Interstate 44/55 split. After failing to stop, the suspect vehicle crashed near the 7th Street exit.
Following the crash, a man ran from the vehicle.
A woman in the vehicle was injured and will be taken to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
No other information has been released.
