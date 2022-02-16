ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Chuny Ann Reed has been indicted for the distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl that resulted in multiple deaths.
Reed,46, was arrested after seven people died within a few blocks from overdosing on the drugs on Feb. 5. St. Louis Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration determined nine total people overdosed on fentanyl.
A woman was charged Tuesday with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine at a St. Louis apartment building where five people died of apparent drug overdoses.
The distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious injury can carry a sentence of 20 years or more if Reed is found guilty.
