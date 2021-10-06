ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old woman for her role in setting fire to a 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis during the George Floyd protests in June 2020.

7-Eleven employees recall watching store burn down | 'My whole world just fell' Businesses and neighborhoods across the area continue cleaning up after rioters ransacked them overnight and one of the hardest hit was a 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis.

Nautica Turner, 26, faces a conspiracy to commit arson charge. She is the second person indicted in connection to the burning of the convenience store on North 17th Street on June 1, 2020. Officials said Turner allegedly poured an ignitable liquid on the 7-Eleven building, lit the box on fire and threw it inside. Turner could face up to five years in prison or a fine of $250,000.

Former employee Sierra Shields left work at 7-Eleven around 8 Monday night, just before rioters took over.

"It just started to get crazy around here, gun shots, sirens, we heard yelling it sounded like explosions," Shields said last year.

She watched in shock as agitators fired shots into the store, even throwing sledgehammers and scooters to get in. She says looters grabbed anything they could before lighting the building on fire.