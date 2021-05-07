Thanks to Coors Light, Olive Veronesi now has 150 ice-cold beers -- and she doesn't have to pass them around to anybody.
PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) -- The elderly Pennsylvania woman who's "I need more beer" photo went viral, and inspired a 10-case delivery from Coors, has died a few days after turning 94.
Olive Veronesi went viral in April 2020 with a photo of her holding up a can of Coors Light and a dry erase board reading “I need more beer.” She said the photo was taken when she was down to her last 12 cans while self-isolating. A few days after the viral photo, Coors surprised Veronesi with 10 cases of Coors Light.
Veronesi reportedly died peacefully with her family by her side this week.
