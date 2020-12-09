SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman in her late 50s was killed after a car driver hit her in Sunset Hills Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Sunset Hills Police Department, a woman was walking north across the westbound lanes of Watson Road in the 10500 block when a driver hit her. This happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene to help with the investigation.
No other information was released.
