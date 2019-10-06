TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. (KMOV.com)-- A woman is in custody after an Endangered Person Advisory has was issued for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday night in Town and Country.
Donovan Hood, 3, was reunited with his mother after he last seen in a silver Ford F-150 near the 13900 block of Manchester Road around 8:30 p.m.
Police said Donovan was with 25-year-old Brittney Sawyer but no one has seen or heard from either since Friday. Police said Sawyer has a history of drug usage.
Sawyer was taken into custody and is being investigated for endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Town & Country Police Department at (314) 913-6436.
