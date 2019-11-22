ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers took a woman into custody Friday morning after two men were found shot in St. Louis City.
Police said the two men were found in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in The Greater Ville neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Shortly after the shooting, police told News 4 one of the men was in critical condition. The coroner later said one shooting victim had died.
Police said the woman taken into custody is the possible suspect.
No other information was released.
