ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase down Interstate 64.
The pursuit began after the woman drove off from a traffic stop in St. Charles County.
Officers eventually used stop sticks on the woman’s vehicle in St. Louis County. She was taken into custody after the vehicle stopped on the interstate near McKnight around 1 a.m.
Additional information has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.