Police said a woman was stabbed in the chest at a Starbucks near the intersection of Kingshighway and Chippewa Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a woman in connection to a stabbing in south St. Louis.

Stabbing

Police on scene of a stabbing at Kingshighway and Chippewa on Jan 28.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to S. Kingshighway and Chippewa, where a Starbucks and Game Stop are located. When they arrived, a woman was found stabbed in the chest in the strip mall. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, ran away from the scene.

The man was taken into custody but the other suspect is still at large. 

Police said the stabbing stemmed from an argument.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital following the stabbing and was listed in critical, unstable condition.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.