ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building in south St. Louis City Wednesday night, and firefighters were forced to evacuate all occupants.
Around 7 p.m., fire trucks were dispatched to the 4200 block of Michigan by the St. Anthony's church for a fire on the fourth floor of the building.
There were reports of people trapped inside, and crews began evacuations immediately.
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Crews rescued another person from a neighboring apartment.
"Just flames, I mean flames coming out of the window," one neighbor said. "A woman came out it was like she was unconscious, not breathing, somebody finally carried her out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.