GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Paramedics took a woman to a hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in Granite City Monday evening.
Officials from the Granite City Fire Department said the call came out as a kitchen fire in a second floor apartment in the rear of 2747 Washington Ave. Fire crews found a woman in her mid or early 20s suffering from smoke inhalation.
They brought her out of the second story window and down a ladder. She was then taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
It's still unclear what caused the fire.
