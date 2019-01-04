ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north St. Louis Friday.
Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Bircher where a woman was injured after being shot in her shoulder. Authorities believe the shooting occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 near Goodfellow.
She was transported to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time, police say.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
