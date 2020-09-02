ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted in St. Charles over the weekend.
The woman was taken to the hospital after the incident in the 1100 block of St. Charles Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Police said she had blunt force trauma to the top of her head.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them at 636-494-3320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.