ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a Wells-Goodfellow home Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man knocked on a door in the 5700 block of Maffitt Avenue and asked for another individual. The 55-year-old woman who answered the door refused to let the man in the home, but the suspect forced his way inside, pulled out a gun and pushed the woman to the ground, according to police.
The man then allegedly hit the woman in the head with the gun. He then reportedly took the woman’s phone and television before leaving the home.
According to police, the victim attempted to stop the suspect from leaving, but the man fired a gunshot into the floor. The suspect then left the home in a 2009 Ford Focus.
When first responders arrived, they took the woman to the hospital for pain.
Just short of five hours later, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling from Union from Natural Bridge and attempted to curb it. The vehicle continued driving away from the officers and eventually hit a fence at Union and West Florissant.
Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody and to the hospital for minor injuries. A 30-year-old woman who was inside the suspect’s car was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
