ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman says she’s hit bad luck twice at a dangerous intersection where she says drivers are running the stop sign.
Shakecha Shaw said on Dec. 4 she was t-boned by a car at N 14th Street and Biddle Street by a driver ignoring the stop sign. Recovering days later and driving a rental car, Shaw said the same thing happened again this past Tuesday.
“Like why me, like why me again, that’s all I could say,” said Shaw.
The second time she was hit by a First Student school bus, who she said also ran the stop sign.
“To have something traumatic like that to happen again, in the exact same spot,” said Shaw in disbelief.
Shaw, who lives downtown, said this intersection is an ongoing problem with drivers ignoring stop signs.
News 4 checked with St. Louis Metropolitan Police who said while they’ve only responded to three accidents at this intersection this year, they recognize drivers who ignore red lights and stop lights is a problem across the city.
“I’m not blaming it on the police because it’s not their fault that some idiot keeps running the stop sign but maybe the patrol needs to be upped in this area,” Shaw said.
News 4 did find out who that school bus driver is.
We have reached out to First Students to see if this driver has had any traffic violations in the past and if any action was taken against him. We’re waiting to hear back.
