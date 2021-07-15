MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was injured after she was hit by a MetroLink train Thursday night.
According to police, the woman was hit at 6:17 p.m. at the Maplewood station while trying to cross the tracks. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Riders may experience a slight delay as trains resume their schedules.
Update: MetroLink has resumed service between the Shrewsbury & Richmond Heights Stations. Blue Line passengers may experience 5-10 minute delays as trains resume their schedules. https://t.co/kDR5fTfAdU— Metro (@STLMetro) July 16, 2021
