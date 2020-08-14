ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The woman was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic at Washington and 7th when she was hit around midnight.
Her condition has not been released.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
