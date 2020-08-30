SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman injured her head when she was hit by a car near Tower Grove Park in South City Sunday afternoon.
Police say shots were also fired in the incident that happened at the Grand entrance to the park about 1:30 p.m. Nobody was hit by gunfire.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.