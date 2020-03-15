OREGON (CBS.com)-- As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout the globe, older Americans are among the most vulnerable. This poses a conundrum: Do they avoid crowded grocery stores or do they stock up on food?
One elderly couple from Oregon had recently driven to a Safeway in Bend, Oregon, but they were too scared to get out of their car.
After 45 minutes, the wife cracked her window and shouted out to a young woman, professional runner Rebecca Mehra. "She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store," Mehra wrote on Twitter.
I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store.— Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020
The couple is in their 80s and heard the coronavirus was disproportionately affecting older people, Mehra wrote. They told her they don't have family nearby that could help them. "Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I would be willing to buy her groceries," Mehra wrote in a series of tweets.
"I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change," she continued. "I know it's a time of hysteria and nerves, but offer to help anyone you can. Not everyone has people to turn to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.