ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was held in a north St. Louis home after being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday.
Police said the woman showed up at the North Patrol Division shortly after midnight and said a man, whom she knows, pointed a gun at her during an argument. The suspect then also took the woman’s phone and debit cards before refusing to let her leave the home in the 4900 block of Ruskin.
According to the woman, she was held in the home from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at which time she was able to escape through the front door and go to the police department.
The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
