MADISON, WI (WISC/CBS NEWSPATH) – A woman is shaken after Wisconsin troopers held her at gunpoint thinking she was driving a stolen car.
Cassandra Smith was driving a company car southbound on Interstate 39 in June to pick up a client to drop off at a medical appointment when the incident occurred.
"Deforest 137. One of our off-duty parking officers believes he is following a stolen car on the interstate,” dispatch audio recorded the day of the incident.
“There were about five guns drawn and pointed at my window,” Smith recalled. She said the incident left her traumatized and confused.
"They started yelling like 50 different commands at me. 'Turn the car off! Get out! Don't move!' So, I was just wondering how can I possibly do all of those commands and not move? They said if you move we'll shoot,” said Smith. "At this point I was really just preparing myself to take a shot"
Isaiah Johnson was a passenger in Smith’s car at the time. He tried to take out his cell phone to record the ordeal.
"I tried to attempt to record. Officers were like ‘We're about to shoot. If you reach for the phone, we are going to shoot you.' So I was scared for my life as well,” he said.
Smith said she was never told why she was being held until she was already in the back of the squad car.
“We have a stolen car,” the officer told Smith.
“That vehicle was not stolen,” Smith responded.
“Okay, on our system it comes back stolen,” said the officer.
“That is not a stolen car! That is a company car and I’ll call my boss right now,” said Smith.
Officers let Smith call her boss. Eventually, they got to the bottom of what happened.
"Sometime in March or April your boss had another employee, not you, actually take that car. So, your boss listed it as stolen,” the officer is heard stating on dash camera audio.
“He hasn't cleared that up yet?” Smith asked the officer.
“No, that's what happened,” said the officer
“You guys pointed guns like do you know all of the stuff that's going on in the news right now with Black people being shot? Oh my god,” Smith said.
“Yes, it was just a misunderstanding,” said the officer.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided the video of the incident and said the officers were responding to protocol.
State Patrol policy states: "If you are stopping a vehicle that is listed as stolen, in most circumstances you should handle that as a high-risk vehicle contact." The document explains a high risk vehicle contact happens when the "officer's perception of danger is very high. Typically, these contacts involve multiple officers using guns."
Smith said she plans to take legal action soon.
"Those officers just go home at the end of the day with their families like nothing even happened. But here you've impacted lives, drastically,” she said.
According to Smith, she was let go from her job shortly after the incident.
