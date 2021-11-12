CRAWFORD COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Crawford County continue to investigate a Bourbon, Missouri shooting that left a person of color dead. An eyewitness said she knows what happened that night.

Trailer park manager Lesa Stiller said she saw the shooting. She said King was helping a neighbor find a dog when the neighbor and a friend across the street shot him outside.

“Pop. Pop. Pop. Three gun fires,” Stiller said. “And then I saw the hole right here and I screamed at **** you shot him?”

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post that Justin King, 28, was shot and killed in the 8800 block of North Service Road in Bourbon on Nov. 3.

The sheriff's office said deputies interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and surveillance footage from the scene after taking a 42-year-old man into custody.

In a Facebook update on Nov. 8, the department said the 42-year-old was released from custody the following day.

Local NAACP, family of dead man demand answers in Crawford County death investigation The family of a black and Filipino man is asking a Missouri sheriff's office for answers in a death investigation after a person accused of shooting and killing the man was released from police custody the day following the incident.

Crawford County authorities said the man shot and killed King because King forced his way into the man's home. King is originally from the St. Louis area, but spent the last two years in Bourbon to be closer his daughter, according to his family.

The King Family and neighbors who live in the Lakewood Trailer Park told News 4 the police version of events doesn't align with what witnesses saw.

“Nothing like that has ever happened here,” Stiller said.

A memorial is now set up at the accused shooter's trailer.

“They’re friends. Been friends since day one," she added. “He ain’t break in that man’s house. We didn’t hear any yelling or arguing.”

News 4 isn't identifying the man because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

Stiller showed what appears to be surveillance footage of King with his accused killer minutes before his death. She isn't saying how she got the footage, but she wants police to release what they collected from both the accused shooter and King's homes.

“Show me. Prove to me that this young man broke into this house,” she said. “Neighbors are very upset. When they knew he was being released they don’t want him back here.”

Stiller told News 4 she kicked the accused shooter out of the trailer park.

The Crawford County Sheriff Department also confirmed they're investigating a car fire at the accused shooter's residence as arson.

Sheriff department officials said they intend to share evidence with the King family once the investigation is complete.