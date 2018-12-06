ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 36-year-old female lost her 2010 Nissan Sentra in a carjacking early Thursday morning, police said.
The victim told police she was entering her car in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue when a 6-foot man in a blue shirt approached her. She told police he pointed a firearm at her and demanded she exit the vehicle.
The victim compiled and the suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.