EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman who prosecutors say was under the influence of prescription drugs during a wrong-way crash in Madison County, Illinois was sentenced to prison Friday.
Amanda Runtz, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence causing death.
READ: Woman in Madison Co. crash was under influence of prescription drugs, prosecutors say
The accident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on January 17, 2018. Prosecutors say Runtz made a U-turn on I-255 and started to go southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit two cars, a Pontiac Bonneville and a Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Bonneville, 30-year-old Marlon Burford, of Roxana, was killed. The driver of the Wrangler was injured.
Toxicology reports showed Runtz had benzodiazepines in her system that were not prescribed to her.
Runtz received six years in prison for each count she pleaded guilty to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.