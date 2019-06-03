FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman from India was killed and five people were injured during a crash on eastbound I-64 near Spoede Friday night.
The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened just before 8:00 p.m. between the Spoede and Lindbergh exits.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a deer walked into the roadway, causing a 2015 Nissan Rogue and 2013 Ford Escape to stop. A 2019 BMW 740I then hit the rear of the Rogue, causing it to hit the back of the Escape. The BMW then hit a median and the Escape.
Giriza Srivastava, 73, of India, was in the Rogue. She was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. According to police, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Authorities said four people suffered serious injuries and one person suffered a minor injury in the crash.
