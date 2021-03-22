ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is in critical condition after being found unconscious lying in the middle of a north St. Louis street Monday morning.
According to authorities, a woman was found seriously injured just before 6 a.m. near St. Louis Ave and Jefferson. She had a skull fracture, a broken back and a broken pelvis. She was taken to the hospital where she is recovering.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the assault. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.