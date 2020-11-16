ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was found stabbed to death inside a camping trailer in south St. Louis Sunday night.
According to police, Christina Hesselmeyer was found with an apparent stab wound inside a camper in the 7800 block of Vulcan around 8 p.m. The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.
