ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was found stabbed to death in Fenton, Missouri, Saturday night, according to police.
St. Louis County police officers responded to the Fenton Fire Protection District's Engine House on Smitzer Mill Road just before 7 p.m. where they found a woman in her 20s collapsed on near the front door. Police said she suffered apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.
After investigating, police determined that a man in his late 30s took the victim there. He then went to a home in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in Jefferson County where police said he stabbed himself.
The suspect was located by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at that location. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
