ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman died after being shot Sunday evening in Midtown.
Police said 22-year-old Tyra Harris was found shot in the back just south of Delmar Blvd in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive around 6:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Editor's note: In the initial police report of the shooting, the victim was described as male.
