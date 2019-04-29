HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the homicide of a young woman.
Police were called to a residence on the 1400 block of Annilo Dr. around 1 p.m. Monday for a shots fired incident.
A 18-year-old woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male suspect fled from the scene and was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Riverwood Place Drive, according to police.
News 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.
