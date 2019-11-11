ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway in south St. Louis City after a woman was found shot to death Monday.
Police said the woman was found in the 3400 block of Gasconade Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 3:55 p.m.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.