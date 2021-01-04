ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found shot and killed Monday in a home near Tower Grove Park.
Police were called to the home, in the 4000 block of Arsenal, around 1:00 p.m. Monday. Police said a female was found inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene, but no other information made made immediately available.
Anyone with information was asked to con
